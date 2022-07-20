TET like exam for appointment of teachers in UP madarsas soon

On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will introduce the Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for the selection of teachers in madarsas.

“The test will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board. However, the rules of the test will have to be amended before implementing it,” said chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.

He said, “There will be a detailed discussion on the proposal to amend the rules in the upcoming board meeting. After the discussions, and getting the approval of the board, a proposal to amend the rules will be sent to the government.”

The MTET will be introduced for the selection of teachers in madarsas only after the approval of the government. The step is being undertaken for enhancing quality of education system in UP madarsas.

Dr Javed said, “Until the introduction of Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), the appointments in madarsas would be done as before. As such, for now, the right of appointment of teachers in madrasas will remain with madrasa management committees.”

He said, “MTET will be on the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), but it will be a different exam.”