TGT Recruitment: Govt-aided schools in UP set to get 12,610 new teachers

Aspiring teachers, who had applied for the recruitment as trained graduate teachers (TGT) in government-aided secondary schools of the state, received good news in the run-up to the festival of Diwali. Their wait for a job is now over with Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Prayagraj, declaring results of the TGT Recruitment-2021 for all 16 subjects late Tuesday night.

With this, the teachers-starved 4,500 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will finally get 12,610 new teachers.

Deputy secretary of UPSESSB Naval Kishore informed that the results of final selections of TGT Recruitment-2021 have been made available on the official website of UPSESSB— https://upsessb.pariksha.nic.in/.

He said that the successful candidates have been given an opportunity till October 29 to fill their options for school allotments online. “The link for this has also been made available on the official website of UPSESSB,” he added.

UPSESSB made it clear that in this recruitment differently abled candidates were provided 4% reservation as per norms.

The Supreme Court had ordered UPSESSB to complete this recruitment process by October 31. The UPSESSB completed the entire recruitment process in less than a year by declaring the results of all 16 subjects, including Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Home Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Art, English, Agriculture, Physical Education, Commerce, Sewing, Urdu, Music Instruments, Music Vocals and Biology.

UPSESSB had conducted the TGT recruitment exam-2021 on August 7 and August 8. The total 12,610 posts of TGT (seven posts were added later) had attracted around 7.10 lakh applications.

The UPSESSB had issued the online advertisement for these recruitment exams on March 15, 2021, and the last date of application was May 20, 2021.

The amended advertisement for this recruitment exam was issued after a gap of four months. After cancelling the initial advertisement, owing to legal hurdles, UPSESSB also reduced 310 posts of TGT as compared to the first advertisement.

Earlier, online applications for the 15,508 posts of TGT and PGT were invited by UPSESSB through an advertisement. These included 12,913 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGT from October 29, 2020. However, the NIC website crashed for two days on November 13, 2020, due to the high number of candidates trying to apply. Later, on November 18, 2020, the UPSESSB cancelled the advertisement due to legal hurdles on the advice of its legal experts.

With the declarations of TGT Recruitment Result-2021, now all eyes will be on UPSESSB to declare the final results of PGT Recruitment-2021, interviews for which are presently being conducted. This is for the first time that TGT and PGT recruitments for government-aided secondary schools are being held sans interviews, and solely based on the written exam. This has happened owing to the Central government doing away with the need for an interview round for recruitment to posts in certain categories, which also includes TGT.