The heroic ‘dastaan’ of 1971 war!

“We very well know the 1971 war between Indian and Pakistan resulted in liberation of Bangladesh. Indian Army, Navy and Air Force won the war for India which was the biggest and swiftest war India had won since independence,” narrated dastaango Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma.

The duo was presenting the story of India-Pakistan war at ‘Kissagoi 1971’ at Lt Puneet Nath Datt Auditorium at Lucknow Cantonment organised by Surya Command and Military Literature Festival.

“93,000 people surrendered, which was the second biggest surrender after the Second World War. India won the war in just 13 days starting from December 3 and ending on December 16—the day which is celebrated as Vijay Diwas,” said Himanshu.

After the war, four Param Vir Chakra were conferred upon Lance Naik Albert Ekka, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya.

Audience was glued to the presentation by the duo. Bajpai and Sharma narrated the story of the Battle of Longewala where 120 Indian soldiers led by Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri fought for the whole night with 3,000 Pakistani soldiers accompanied with 60 tanks. “The regiment knew if they lose this post Jaisalmer will be captured. They laid landmines and fought a fierce battle and in the wee hours, Indian Air Force fighters came in action and changed the face of the battle.”

Dastaango narrated the tension that build up during the Battle of Hilly in which 100 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The tale, of sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi that came to destroy INS Vikrant but fell trap to Indian tactics near Vishakhapatnam port, mesmerized the audience. They also told the audience about how the INF Khukri fell prey to Pakistani submarine attack near Diu on December 9.

The final narration revolved around the surrender of Pakistani commander Gen AAK Nazi to Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, GoC-in-C Indian Eastern Command. Many war veterans, retired officers and others were present on the occasion. Three similar events have been held at the same venue and final one will be held on Tuesday.

Himanshu, Pragya’s dastaan finds place in PM’s ‘Maan Ki Baat’

Sunday was a special day for the dastaango duo Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma. During the Man Ki Baat address Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned their dastaan on Rani Durgawati that they narrated at Janjati Gaurav Divas Saptah held at Katni, Madhya Pradesh on November 21.

In his address the PM said, “Sathiyon ne ek yaadgaar dastangoi karyakram ki jankari di hai. Ismain Rani Durgawati ki adamya sahas aur balidaan ki yaadein taaza ho gai.”

Soon, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted about the mention of dastaangoi. He also mentioned about Bajpai and Sharma and their other narration about Rani Laxmibai.

“The mention of storytelling in PM’s and defence minister’s talks, will make this art form popular and take it to the masses. This is an ancient art form and storytelling has been part of our history. Hope more people come forward and tell stories which are part of our culture,” Bajpai said.

