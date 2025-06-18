The Secret of Devkaali actor-director Niraj Chauhan: Uttar Pradesh provides a perfect backdrop for realistic cinema

Actor-director Niraj Chauhan, who hails from Surat, Gujarat, is so fascinated by the cultural landscape of Uttar Pradesh that he has directed two films in the state and is now planning a third, to be shot in the state capital. Actor-director Niraj Chauhan will be shooting a film in Lucknow

Chauhan shot his directorial debut, The Secret of Devkaali, in the Mathura region; it was released in theaters a month ago. He has also completed filming Yatrigan Dhyan Dein in Varanasi.

During his visit to Lucknow for a recce, he shared, “Uttar Pradesh is so vast and vibrant, with such a distinct culture, that every region offers a different setting. The concept, colours, language, and locations all aligned perfectly with our projects. When we were shooting …Devkaali, a supernatural thriller in Mathura, Vrindavan, and Gokul, we got the perfect backdrop. Meanwhile, filming Yatrigan... in Varanasi felt like entering a completely different world. It’s a story about gutka (tobacco addiction) and revolves around three friends—myself, Brijendra Kala, and Makarand Deshpande. UP provides the ideal setting for realistic cinema.”

Explaining why he chose Lucknow for his next project, he said, “We have finalised a story titled Toll Plaza, which revolves around a government decision that changes the lives of people living near the plaza. We are in the final stages of casting and have zeroed in on locations on the city’s outskirts. The dialogue and screenplay for all my films are written by Neha Soni, who is also from Lucknow.”

Reflecting on his shooting experience, he added, “Having directed and acted in two films, I’ve received phenomenal support from the UP government, local administration, and police. I even registered at my production house in Ayodhya. It’s the script that has brought me here. I’m also acting in and producing The Master, which we will shoot in Kashmir. Neha will direct the film, while I will produce and act in it alongside local artistes.”

Summing up his journey, he concluded, “I graduated in theater and began acting in stage shows. To gain experience, I worked as a recordist dubbing South Indian films, then opened my own post-production studio and built a team before taking the leap into acting and direction.”