 The walk to worship: Four youths cover over 1,000 kms on foot to pay obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
The walk to worship: Four youths cover over 1,000 kms on foot to pay obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Devotees show unwavering spirit post Ram Lalla temple consecration in Ayodhya. Four youths walk over 1,000 km from Bengal and Jharkhand to pay obeisance to Lord Ram.

letters@htlive.com

Youths who traveled on foot from Kolkata and Jharkhand to reach Ayodhya. (HT photo)
Youths who traveled on foot from Kolkata and Jharkhand to reach Ayodhya. (HT photo)

AYODHYA: Since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya, the spirit of the devotees has not waned. Despite the heat, they throng to the temple in large numbers.

For some, covering distances of over 1,000 kilometres on foot is a testament to their devotion and connection to the Lord. Four youths, all aged 24-25, walked from Bengal and Jharkhand to pay obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Virat Singh and Rahul Chauhan from Giridih and Dhanbad districts of Jharkhand respectively reached the temple town on Sunday, while Subir Mandal and Bapna Mandal also arrived from Calcutta on Sunday.

Virat Singh and Rahul embarked on their journey from Deogarh district of Jharkhand on 2 April and arrived in Ayodhya on 5 May. They walked at an average of 30 to 40 kilometres per day, primarily during the night.

Subir Mandal and Bapna Mandal, who commenced their journey from Calcutta on 26 March, traveled approximately 1,200 kilometers to Ayodhya via Banaras. They will now head to Kedarnath in a few days. Both Subir and Bapna also walked during the night to shield themselves from the heat. All these four youths are staying at Karsevakpuram, the VHP’s headquarters in Ayodhya.

News / Cities / Lucknow / The walk to worship: Four youths cover over 1,000 kms on foot to pay obeisance to Lord Ram in Ayodhya
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi
Monday, May 06, 2024
