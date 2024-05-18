There is an upsurge against BJP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said after completion of four phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there was an upsurge against the BJP and the people were fed up with the politics that did not address the problems being faced by them. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi says people want a politics that delivers development and prosperity to them. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been camping in Rae Bareli to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi there and KL Sharma in Amethi, went for “darshan” at ‘Mata Mansa Devi’ temple in Rae Bareli and held a road show in Amethi before winding up her campaign in the two constituencies on Saturday. Rae Bareli and Amethi vote in the fifth phase on Monday (May 20).

“I think there is an upsurge against the BJP. I see it everywhere I go. People are fed up with politics that does not address the very real hardships they are facing. The people have immense problems. Whether they are the poor, the farmers, the labourers or the middle class. They are facing problems. They want answers, they want politicians to take responsibility for their actions and they want a politics that delivers development and prosperity to them,” she said, speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times at Bhuemau, Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi spoke at length about various issues that matter in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should read the Congress manifesto before going to decode the same.

“My advice to them (the prime minister and BJP leaders) is that they should first read the Congress manifesto. You can only decode what you have read in depth. They (BJP leaders) clearly haven’t done so. Inventing and imagining things that are not in our manifesto is very different from “decoding” it,” she said.

About the allegations that Adani and Ambani are giving black money to the Congress, she said, “if the prime minister is aware of black money being given to a political party and being transported in tempos, as he alleges, then why hasn’t he had the tempos impounded and used the agencies at his command to confiscate it?”

About the delay by the Congress in announcing candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats, she said the candidates for these seats were declared at the “correct” time.

“It didn’t take long to decide at all. In fact, we simply decided to put it out in public at what we thought was the correct time to do so. It worked fine for us strategically,” she said.