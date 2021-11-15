They ruled in Mahatma Gandhi’s name, but didn’t keep Kashi Vishwanath temple clean: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who came to power in Mahatma Gandhi’s name after Independence did nothing to ensure cleanliness around the Kashi Vishwanath temple even though Bapu had made a sharp remark on the filthy condition of the lanes around the temple during his visit to the shrine in 1916.

The words of Mahatma Gandhi had no effect on the people who came to power in his name after Independence, Yogi Adityanath said.

But, over 100 years after the remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made efforts and Kashi Vishwanath Dham has become a Divya Dham now, he said at a function to mark the reinstallation of the Goddess Annapurna idol in the Kashi Vishwanath temple premises in Varanasi. The idol has been brought back to India from Canada after 108 years.

“After 108 years, the idol of Annapurna has arrived in Kashi and was reinstalled in Kashi Dham. The entire credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing back the rare Idol of Mata Annapurna to Kashi,” Yogi Adityanath said, addressing the gathering at the International Cooperation and Convention Centre “Rudraksh” in Varanasi.

PM Modi has shown how to preserve the heritage of India, he said.

Yoga is the heritage of India and he (PM) has established it on the global stage, the chief minister said, adding that now International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. He also made the Kumbh a symbol of India’s cultural heritage on the global stage, Yogi Adityanath said.

No one else cared about Ganga before PM Modi and the river now is flowing as Aviral (uninterrupted) and Nirmal Ganga (clean), he said.

Stating that the battle for Ram Janmabhoomi had gone on for 500 years and a number of people died for it, he said the matter was settled during the second term of PM Modi. Now a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier, the idols of India used to go abroad due to smuggling and India’s faith was hurt, he said.

“Today, the idols, the symbols of India’s faith, are coming back, our heritage is coming back,” he added.

Before addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath participated in the ceremony in which the idol of goddess Annapurna, brought back from Canada’s Regina University after 108 years, was reinstalled on the Kashi Vishwanath temple premises.

The idol received a rousing welcome from residents of Varanasi as it reached Kashi Vishwanath temple on a silver palanquin on Monday morning.

As the palanquin entered the KV temple premises, Yogi Adityanath carried it on his shoulders to the place selected for the reinstallation of the idol. The entire temple complex resonated with chants in praise Annapurna, the goddess of food and nourishment, and chants of “Har Har Mahadev”.

The idol was installed in the north-east corner of the temple premises and Yogi participated in the ceremony.

After consecration, mahabhog was offered and maha-aarti was performed. After the installation of the idol, chief minister Yogi Adityanath also offered prayers to Kashi Vishwanath.