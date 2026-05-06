Thieves blind ‘Safe City’ network on Shaheed Path; FIR filed after 10 days

LUCKNOW In a brazen breach of the city’s high-tech security apparatus, thieves struck the AI-based Safe City surveillance network on Shaheed Path last month, stealing power equipment and causing multiple cameras to go offline for hours.

Officials confirmed that at least four cameras stopped functioning, affecting both traffic monitoring and crime surveillance. (Pic for representation)

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The theft occurred on April 25, 2026, when miscreants removed UPS systems and batteries from camera control boxes, immediately disrupting surveillance on one of the city’s busiest corridors. Officials confirmed that at least four cameras stopped functioning, affecting both traffic monitoring and crime surveillance.

The incident gained significance because Shaheed Path plays a critical role in managing traffic flow, especially during IPL matches at Ekana Stadium. The outage created a temporary blind spot in a high-security zone, raising concerns.

Safe City teams responded promptly and reached the spot soon after the cameras went offline. They replaced the stolen equipment on April 26 and restored operations within hours. However, some recorded footage was lost due to the sudden shutdown.

Despite the breach’s seriousness, officials registered an FIR only on May 5 – 10 days after the incident – at the Gomti Nagar Extension police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) at Gomti Nagar Extension police station Sudheer Awasthi said police have begun an investigation. “We registered an FIR based on the complaint from Safe City officials on May 5. We are probing the matter and will take action accordingly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) at Gomti Nagar Extension police station Sudheer Awasthi said police have begun an investigation. “We registered an FIR based on the complaint from Safe City officials on May 5. We are probing the matter and will take action accordingly,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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