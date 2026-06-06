Thieves strike Kakori house: Brazen burglars carry almirah to field, steal valuables before decamping

Burglars allegedly stole house keys from beside a sleeping couple, entered their house and decamped with jewellery, cash and physically carried an almirah out of the house, stole valuables from it, before dumping it in a nearby field, in Kakori’s Sakra village.

The almirah abandoned by the thieves in the field (HT Photo)

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According to the police, the incident occurred early on Saturday morning. Complainant Naeem, a resident of Sakra village, told police that he and his wife, Noorjahan, were sleeping on the roof of their house due to the summer heat, while their children had gone to attend a wedding function.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the burglars climbed onto the roof from the rear side of the house and quietly picked up the keys kept beside the couple as they slept. Using the keys, they unlocked the house and entered,” the police statement read

The thieves allegedly searched the premises and stole gold and silver jewellery, a mobile phone, around ₹5,000 and other valuables kept inside the house.

In a brazen move, the burglars are also believed to have carried an almirah out of the house and taken it to a nearby field, where they rummaged through its contents. After removing valuables, they abandoned the almirah and fled.

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{{^usCountry}} The theft came to light on Friday morning when the family discovered the house had been burgled. The abandoned almirah was later found in the field near the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The theft came to light on Friday morning when the family discovered the house had been burgled. The abandoned almirah was later found in the field near the house. {{/usCountry}}

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On receiving information, Kakori police reached the spot and inspected the scene. A forensic team was called to collect evidence and examine the crime scene.Police said a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint and three special teams have been formed to crack the case. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned and efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspects.

Officials said all technical and local intelligence inputs are being utilised to ensure the arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen property.

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