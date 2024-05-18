Things not looking rosy for BJP, says Mayawati

GORAKHPUR: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday said that after four rounds of polling in the Lok Sabha elections, retaining power by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seemed to be a tough task. BSP supremo Mayawati (File)

Addressing an election meeting at GIC Ground in Basti, Mayawati accused the BJP government of working for the benefit of rich people at the expense of the marginalised class. “The election bonds report published after intervention by the Supreme Court revealed that BJP, Congress, and other political parties took financial assistance in the form of ‘chanda’ (donation) to run their parties and contest elections. The BSP is the only party not involved in this sin,” she said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Mayawati further said that the BJP’s ‘jumlebazi’ and emotional manipulation were not resonating with common people. “The BJP’s slogan of ‘Achhey Din’’ has miserably failed to transform into reality,” she added.

The four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh claimed that under the BSP government, ‘Sarv Samaj’ were safe, whereas during the BJP’s ten-year tenure, farmers struggled for their genuine demands, and small traders faced numerous problems due to GST.

She accused the BJP of exploiting Dalits and oppressing Muslims by creating fear in the name of Hindutva. She also criticised both the BJP and Congress for misusing investigation agencies as political tools.

Referring to the reservation issue for SC and ST communities, Mayawati said the BJP had put the reservation quota on hold to deny benefits to Dalits. She questioned if people would support the SP, which rejected reservation in promotions during its regime.

“Unemployment has increased, leading to poverty and backwardness in society,” she said. She urged voters to support BSP candidates Lav Kush Patel from Basti, Nadeem Mirza from Dumariyaganj, and Nadeem Ashraf from Khalilabad parliamentary seats.