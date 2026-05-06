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This Bada Mangal, traditional feasts get a cool, cost-effective makeover in Lucknow

At Parivartan Chowk in Hazratganj, organiser Vishal served freshly extracted sugarcane juice, drawing large crowds. “We initially planned to distribute puri-sabzi, but commercial cylinders have become too expensive. So we decided on something that doesn’t require gas. With Lord Bajrangbali’s blessings, the bandhara was completed successfully,” he said.

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Traditional Bada Mangal bandharas in Lucknow this year witnessed a shift in menu planning as organisers balanced rising commercial LPG cylinder prices, soaring summer temperatures and large footfall by opting for low- or no-cooking items, particularly beverages and simple foods, instead of conventional meals such as puri-sabzi.

People distribute sugarcane juice at a bhandara on the occasion of Bada Mangal in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

At Parivartan Chowk in Hazratganj, organiser Vishal served freshly extracted sugarcane juice, drawing large crowds. “We initially planned to distribute puri-sabzi, but commercial cylinders have become too expensive. So we decided on something that doesn’t require gas. With Lord Bajrangbali’s blessings, the bandhara was completed successfully,” he said. Vishal and his associate Manish Yadav arranged nearly 4 quintals of sugarcane and 1 quintal of ice for the event.

Nearby, another group distributed mango shake, which also drew heavy footfall amid the heat, showing how both weather and rising costs are influencing traditional offerings.

Despite these changes, several organisers retained conventional menus. At the UP Press Club in Kaiserbagh, a bandhara organised by the UP Working Journalists Union served puri-sabzi, with district magistrate Vishakh G participating in the distribution.

To support large gatherings in peak summer, the Jal Kal department deployed water tankers at 79 locations, with additional tankers kept on reserve in each zone.

Officials said awareness campaigns were conducted through banners, standees and volunteers. Special drives were also carried out in areas including Hazratganj to promote the zero-waste concept.

Despite these arrangements, littering was reported in several areas after the events, pointing to gaps in compliance and implementation.

Only 40 organisers availed LPG facility

Only 40 bhandara organisers approached the district supply office to collect LPG cylinders despite hundreds of community feasts being held across the city.

Vijay Pratap Singh, district supply officer, said 150 cylinders were distributed among these organisers. Officials said the low turnout indicated that most organisers did not use the official supply system and may have arranged cylinders through private vendors or other sources.

Meanwhile, one organiser on Faizabad Road, Avinash Dubey, said he had planned his bhandara a month in advance and arranged cylinders beforehand.

Several unregistered stalls also operated across different localities. 

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / This Bada Mangal, traditional feasts get a cool, cost-effective makeover in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / This Bada Mangal, traditional feasts get a cool, cost-effective makeover in Lucknow
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