Those who have lost people’s faith trying to create chaos: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a frontal attack on the political parties in opposition saying those who ruled the country post independence indulged in vote bank politics and pursued policies of appeasement, according to a press release. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He said those who have lost people’s confidence and have been shown the door by them are attempting to create a chaotic situation by indulging in rumor-mongering. The CM called upon the people to work together and said such forces should not be allowed to create chaos. Yogi was addressing a large gathering of saints and devotees who had assembled at Songal village in Haryana’s Kaithal.

He said the people should join hands to achieve the objective of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. Yogi said those working against the interests of the country should be shown the door. He said followers of the Sanatana Dharma wanted construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and this was done when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India.

Yogi said the previous governments indulged in vote bank politics and appeasement and it was the duty of all countrymen to support those working in the interest of the country.

Referring to the US -Israel war against Iran and may lead to a chaotic situation on the economic front, he said India was moving forward and achieving new heights on the path of development when the world was facing a chaotic situation. the CM said 145 crore people of the country have expressed confidence in the country’s leadership and have committed themselves to follow the directives given to them.