Those who love graveyards are ones opposing Ram Mandir: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday alleged that the SP and Congress governments gave “dacoits and country-made pistols” to the youth of Bundelkhand, claiming that the BJP has transformed the once-backward region with infrastructure, employment and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers a chocolate to a child during his visit to Kamadgiri mountain, in Chitrakoot district, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

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Referring to the corridor, the CM said advanced weapon systems, including the BrahMos missile, were being manufactured under the project.

“We will make Bundelkhand the ‘Heaven on Earth.’ In future, youth won’t migrate from here; instead, people from across the world will come to Bundelkhand for jobs. We are making this region a ‘Defence Industrial Corridor’ hub where Brahmos missiles will be produced. When India fires them, the enemy trembles,” CM Yogi said, adding that the state has already freed 64,000 acres of land from the clutches of land mafias.

Adityanath accused the SP and the Congress of insulting Sanatan traditions and opposing the development of major Hindu religious sites like the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying they were “fond of graveyards”.

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{{^usCountry}} “They have made it their life’s mission to criticise Hindu traditions and Sanatan. Our government spends on development of temples. But during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure, they spent on constructing graveyard boundary walls. They love graveyards and that is why they oppose the development of the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot and Naimisharanya Dham,” said the CM addressing a gathering after laying foundation/dedicating to people 229 development projects worth over ₹710 crore for Banda and Baberu Assembly constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They have made it their life’s mission to criticise Hindu traditions and Sanatan. Our government spends on development of temples. But during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure, they spent on constructing graveyard boundary walls. They love graveyards and that is why they oppose the development of the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, Chitrakoot and Naimisharanya Dham,” said the CM addressing a gathering after laying foundation/dedicating to people 229 development projects worth over ₹710 crore for Banda and Baberu Assembly constituencies. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the period when Bundelkhand was in a state of distress, he said: “When I came here nearly a decade ago, backwardness, migration and water scarcity had become the defining features of Bundelkhand. Mining mafia, land mafia, sand mafia, forest mafia and dacoits had created such terror that even farmers were afraid to enter their fields. There was no connectivity.”

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But after the “double-engine” government was formed, Bundelkhand became free from mafia, dacoits, and riots, he said.

“Today, Bundelkhand has everything. A medical college named after Maharani Durgavati is functioning, an agricultural university is operational, engineering colleges and polytechnics are being inaugurated and projects to improve connectivity are being launched. Such development is possible only when good public representatives are elected,” he said.

Adityanath said the poor could not get benefit of schemes before 2017, but now schemes are benefitting people, daughters, farmers without bias.

“Our government does not discriminate, but neither does it believe in appeasement. We do not tolerate riots, hooliganism or curfews. Those who threaten the safety of daughters and traders are warned, and if they do not mend their ways, the path to Yamraj’s abode is opened for them,” he added.

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The CM emphasised that Bundelkhand’s future lies in its emergence as a premier industrial city under the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). He asserted that the region would soon witness a complete reversal in migration patterns.