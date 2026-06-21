Those who made UP a BIMARU state now face identity crisis: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said those who had pushed Uttar Pradesh into the category of BIMARU states were now facing an identity crisis as people had rejected them, while asserting that the BJP government had transformed Bundelkhand through improved connectivity, law and order and infrastructure development. CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a public gathering in Mahoba on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 75 development projects worth over ₹636 crore in Hamirpur, the chief minister said, “Bundelkhand has witnessed remarkable changes over the past nine years. Roads were once riddled with potholes, women had to carry earthen pots to fetch water and mafia involved in sand mining and land grabbing exploited the poor.”

“Hamirpur, located at the confluence of the Yamuna and Betwa rivers, itself suffered from water scarcity, while its youth struggled for opportunities. After people voted for the BJP and the lotus symbol in Hamirpur and Rath, improved security, tap water connections and expressway development became possible,” he said.

Appealing to the people of Bundelkhand not to allow the “patrons of mafias” to return to power, Yogi urged them not to be divided on the basis of caste, region or language and instead promote competition in development, heritage, faith and economic growth.

Targeting opposition parties, he said those practising caste-based politics used power only to benefit their own families. “For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all 1.4 billion Indians are family, and for the state government, all 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are family,” he said.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party regime, the chief minister alleged that mafia flourished across Bundelkhand and other parts of the state, grabbing land, carrying out illegal mining and threatening traders, women and even police personnel. “There is no place for mafia under the double-engine government. They are now either in jail or have been eliminated,” Adityanath said.

Recalling his visit to Bundelkhand after becoming chief minister in 2017, he said, “People had highlighted the region’s poor connectivity. I then spoke about constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has since been completed. Ammunition, artillery, and missiles are now being manufactured in Uttar Pradesh itself.”

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, “When the BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow were launched against Pakistan, it was forced to plead for mercy.”

The chief minister said his government had approved a bus stand for Rath and directed the transport department to expedite the project. He also cited the establishment of Swami Shukdevanand State University in Shahjahanpur and the launch of Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi as examples of the government’s efforts to expand higher education.

Addressing another gathering in Mahoba on International Yoga Day, Adityanath said yoga promotes harmony between the body, mind, intellect and soul.

Taking an indirect swipe at encroachers, he said those engaged in illegal occupations and negativity had “polluted minds and tainted souls” and had brought disrepute to Bundelkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 88 development projects worth over ₹697 crore at Modi Gram in Mahoba.

“All of you participated in the International Yoga Day programme this morning. India’s heritage has received global recognition. The day was celebrated with grandeur under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also had the opportunity to participate in the event held at the grounds of Rani Lakshmibai Fort in Jhansi,” Adityanath said

He pointed out that programmes were organised across 57,000 gram panchayats, 825 development blocks, 350 tehsils, 75 districts, 762 urban local bodies, as well as at Amrit Sarovars, gram secretariats, development blocks, urban local bodies and district headquarters across the state.

Describing Mahoba as a land associated with Guru Gorakhnath, spirituality and valour, Yogi said Gorakhgiri had emerged as a new tourist destination. He announced that a ropeway would be developed there and competitions would be organised ahead of the Mahoba Mahotsav to promote trekking and adventure tourism.

The chief minister also highlighted irrigation projects such as Ratoli Dam, Bawani Dam, Kachnauda Dam and the Chilli sprinkler irrigation scheme. He said the government had over the past nine years provided free ration, houses, toilets and pensions to the poor, besides extending assistance for girls’ education and support under the Samuhik Vivah Yojana.

CM calls for water conservation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to conserve water in view of changing monsoon patterns and warnings linked to El Niño.

Addressing a gathering in Hamirpur, he stressed the need for water conservation, cleanliness and plantation drives, noting that the monsoon had been delayed.

“There could be untimely and deficient rainfall over the next three years. Every drop of water must be conserved,” he said.

“Har Ghar Jal does not mean taps should remain open continuously,” he added, urging people to avoid wastage and use only the required quantity of water.

He also appealed to farmers to adopt scientific and modern irrigation techniques that ensure higher productivity with less water, benefiting both present and future generations. HTC