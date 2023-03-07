Three at Obra power plant test Covid positive

Three employees of a South Korean company engaged in construction activities at Obra Thermal Power Station in Sonbhadra district, have tested positive for Covid-19. All three were in quarantine, health officials said.

A senior medical officer said one of the three employees had returned to Obra from South Korea a week ago

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior medical officer said one of the three employees had returned to Obra from South Korea a week ago. As the 55-year-old was suffering from Covid-like symptoms, his blood samples were tested. RT-PCR tests were also conducted on samples taken from two others, aged 30 and 41.

Chief medical officer (in-charge) Dr RG Yadav confirmed the news and added that samples of the three were sent to a lab in Lucknow to determine the Corona variant that the three were infected with.

Dr Yadav added that details of all people who came in contact with the infected employees in the last seven days were also being gathered. The last Covid case in the district was detected on November 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}