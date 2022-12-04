Three burnt alive in smash-up on Lko -Kanpur highway

Kanpur: Three people, including two trucks drivers and a cleaner, were burnt alive in a pile-up of heavy trucks on Kanpur-Lucknow highway near Ajgain in Unnao district on Saturday morning.

Police said two dumpers laden with stone pebbles and red sand met an accident near Jagdishpur village on Saturday morning. At this time, another truck carrying wood rammed into the one with red sand from behind.

Following collision of the vehicles, fire broke out in all three simultaneously. The fire was so severe that the driver of the wood-laden truck and the driver and cleaner of a dumper, both brothers from Jalaun, were burnt alive.

Circle officer Hasanganj Deepak Kumar said the accident apparently happened when driver of a dumper applied brakes and two others coming from behind rammed into his vehicle. The fire broke out due to the wood. The police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

The victims were identified late evening as Balbir Kushwaha and Satish Kushwaha of Jalaun and Pappu Singh alias Pooran of Fazalganj, Kanpur. Their identities were established through their Aadhar cards linked to the registration of vehicles.

After this accident, there was a miles long tailback on the highway. The traffic was restored after five hours.