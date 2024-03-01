 Three of family killed in road mishap in Barabanki - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Three of family killed in road mishap in Barabanki

Three of family killed in road mishap in Barabanki

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 01, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district authorities to provide all possible help and assistance to the aggrieved family.

LUCKNOW A man and two minor children were killed after a speeding truck mowed them down in Barabanki district on Friday, police said. The minors, aged 5 and 8 years, were riding pillion when the accident took place.

(For representation)

Police officials said Neeraj Yadav of Sumerganj village was driving with his daughter Yogita (8) and niece Vartika (5) around 8 am when the truck rammed them from behind near Bani Kondar block under Ram Sanehi Ghat police station limits. The two girls died on the spot and Neeraj was seriously injured, the officials added.

He was rushed to a district hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was brought to the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow where he succumbed to injuries.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police have taken the truck into custody. Further investigation is underway, he said.

