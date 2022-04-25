Three separate murders rock UP’s capital

Three murders, including that of a Class 11 student over love affair, rocked the state capital here on Sunday.

The first incident took place in Malihabad’s Jugrajganj village when Rohit Kumar, 18, was stabbed to death inside the house of his girlfriend on Saturday midnight. The police said the girl’s two cousin brothers Amit Kumar and Abhishek attacked him with knife and stabbed him brutally repeatedly after finding him inside the house.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Hridesh Kumar said Rohit Kumar and Kajal studied in the same school and the incident took place when Kajal’s family had gone to attend a marriage ceremony.

He said Kajal called up Rohit Kumar’s family and informed them about the incident. He said the two assailants had escaped after committing the crime and further efforts were on to arrest them.

In another incident, a 35-year-old Mohit Sahu was allegedly murdered by his younger brother over a family dispute in Chinhat on Saturday midnight. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Lucknow Qasim Abidi said the victim’s body was found lying in an under-construction house near Dayal Residency under Chinhat police station limits on Sunday morning.

The ACP said the victim’s wife Chandrani Sahu had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 for murder against the victim’s younger brother Bhupendra Sahu, 23. He said that she alleged that Bhupendra hacked his brother to death with an axe after dispute over family issue. Bhupendra had dispute with Mohit Sahu earlier over petty issue after which he had threatened to kill Mohit.

In the third incident, the body of a 25-year-old carpenter Nadir was found in field near Palka canal under Gudamba police station on Sunday morning. The police said the face and head of Nadir, who was resident of Bhakamau of Gudamba area, was badly smashed with bricks and stones.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh said the victim’s brother Mohd Arif informed the police that the victim was missing since Saturday evening when he had left for Behta market at around 7 pm. She said the complainant had lodged an FIR under IPC section 302 for murder against Nadir’s friend Taufiq and his accomplices in the matter. She said Taufiq was found missing from his house when the police raided there after getting information about the incident. Further efforts are on for his arrest.

She said the initial investigation suggested that Nadir was killed over love affair with a girl.