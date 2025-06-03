Three sisters among six drown while bathing in Yamuna, UP CM expresses grief

At least six minor girls drowned while bathing in the Yamuna on Tuesday morning at Nagla Nathu village in Agra district. The girls, who were in the village for a relative’s wedding, went to bathe in the river when they were swept away by deep waters. All six were pulled out by rescue teams, but none could survive. Two died during treatment while four were declared dead on the spot, police said. All six were pulled out by rescue teams, but none could survive. Two died during treatment while four were declared dead on the spot, police said (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths of the girls and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He directed the district authorities to provide all necessary support. A compensation of ₹4 lakh from the chief minister’s disaster relief fund has been announced for each of the deceased.

According to Vinayak Bhosle, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Hariparvat circle of Agra Police Commissionerate, the girls entered the river at around 11 am. “One of them slipped into deeper water, prompting the others to follow in an attempt to rescue her. Unfortunately, all six were swept away,” he said.

Local residents and police teams managed to pull the girls out of the water. “Four were already dead when rescued, while two others, Muskan, 17, and Sonam, 15, were still breathing but later died at the hospital in Sikandra,” the officer said.

“Three of the deceased, Muskan, 17, Divya, 15, and Sandhya, 14, were sisters. Naina, 14, their cousin, also drowned. Sonam, 15, and Shivani, 14, who had arrived for the wedding, were relatives,” ACP Vinayak Bhosle said.

“They had gone for a bath in the Yamuna a day earlier too, but today’s return proved fatal,” he added.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to SN Medical College in Agra, according to the police.

Agra district magistrate Aravind Mallappa Bangari and additional commissioner of police Ram Badan Singh visited the site. The administration assured the families of necessary assistance and extended condolences to the grieving relatives.