Kanpur , Students of a private engineering college in Mandhana staged a protest on campus after several pupils were allegedly beaten by faculty members for arriving late due to dense fog. Three teachers booked, two suspended after students 'beaten' for reaching college late in Kanpur

Over 10 students sustained injuries and were treated at the college hospital following the incident, which reportedly occurred when the latecomers were barred from entry and assaulted with sticks and belts.

The students of Maharana Pratap Engineering College alleged that poor visibility delayed their morning commute, causing them to reach the campus a few minutes after the 9 am entry deadline.

They claimed the college gates were locked and they were asked to pay a ₹300 "late charge" in addition to the physical assault.

The news of the alleged assault triggered unrest on campus. Students raised slogans, blocked the gates and demanded immediate action against the faculty members involved. In response to the agitation, the college administration suspended classes for the day.

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were deployed on the campus to maintain law and order.

Following a complaint lodged by the father of a first-year BBA student, police registered a case against three teachers.

The college administration has also suspended two assistant professors, Subhash Chandra Maurya of the Computer Science department and Anil Kumar Pathak of the Electrical Engineering department. An inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the matter and four other faculty and staff members were detained for questioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S M Qasim Abidi said statements of students and staff are being recorded.

"Some students suffered injuries during a dispute over entry timings. The matter is under investigation and appropriate legal action will follow," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the students have sought a written assurance from the administration that no disciplinary action will be taken against those who participated in the protest.

