Three teens held for chain-snatching to fund Kashi pilgrimage trip

Short on funds for a planned pilgrimage to Kashi, three friends from Chinhat area in Lucknow turned to crime to finance their trip. According to police, the trio executed two chain-snatching incidents in different parts of the city, one of which left a woman injured. The three arrested teenagers (Sourced)

The three accused, Deepak Soni (19), Lucky Kashyap (19), and Sumit Kashyap (18) were arrested on Sunday, said DCP (East) Shashank Singh during a press briefing on Monday.

“Chain-snatching incidents were reported from Gomti Nagar and Vikasnagar. A joint team of Gomti Nagar Police and the East Zone Surveillance/Crime Team recovered three pieces of gold chain, ₹6,000 in cash, and the black Splendor motorcycle (registration no. UP32PW2426) used in the crime,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the two snatching incidents one on June 6 near Sahara Plaza, Patrakarpuram, and another on May 30 outside CMS School in the Vikasnagar area. The gold chain from the Gomti Nagar incident was reportedly cut into three pieces and divided among them.

“They planned to sell the stolen jewellery and use the money for a trip to Varanasi, where they intended to visit temples in the Manduadih area and stay for a few days,” added Singh.

The case began unravelling when Manju Shrivastava filed a complaint on June 6 after being targeted by the trio near Sahara Plaza Gate No. 1 in Gomti Nagar. Following the FIR, a special team was formed to track down the accused. On June 9, while conducting vehicle checks near Gwari crossing, the police intercepted a black motorcycle. When the riders tried to flee, they were chased and apprehended under the Gwari flyover.

According to ADCP, North, Pankaj Singh, background checks revealed that Lucky Kashyap has a previous case under the Arms Act registered at Chinhat, while Sumit Kashyap has a prior case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC at Fatehpur police station in Barabanki. Police said further criminal history checks are underway.