Three youths commit suicide in Lucknow, two faced financial crisis

Three persons including a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in separate incidents in the state capital on Saturday. Police said, two of the three persons committed suicide due to financial crisis.

This included a 30-year-old shop salesman who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Alambagh locality.

Police said his wife had gone to her maternal place and his father discovered the body when he entered his room on Saturday morning. Police said the victim’s father told them that his son was facing severe financial crisis for the past few months.

In another incident, a 27-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sairpur area. His family discovered the body hanging when they woke up on Saturday morning. Police said the youth worked as a daily wager and was facing acute financial crisis for past few years.

The third suicide was reported from Gosaiganj area where a teenage girl, who some people claimed was mentally retarded, jumped in Gomti river from Gauria bridge at around 5 am on Saturday morning. Her body was later fished out by police divers, who were called after the teenage girl’s brother approached the police.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.