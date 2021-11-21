Three Zika patients test negative, 10 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

Three zika patients, of the total six in the state capital, tested negative on Sunday, according to the health department.

“The patients had tested positive for zika on November 11 and 12, and in retest done to check their status, they tested negative on Sunday,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Also, reports of 146 other suspected cases, samples of whom were taken during contact tracing of the six patients, came negative for zika. The surveillance teams screened 3,405 people in Safdalbagh, 867 people in Phoolbagh, 1,150 in the LDA colony and 1,700 in Azad Nagar.

During the day, 10 fresh cases of dengue were reported from different areas, including Indira Nagar, Chinhut, Aliganj, NK Road. The number of daily fresh dengue cases has gone down in Lucknow in the past one week, but doctors say the threat remains for the next few days.

On Saturday, there were 10 fresh cases, and on Friday, 13 new cases were reported. Similarly, on Thursday, there were 14 cases reported, and on Wednesday, 20 tested positive. On Tuesday, 27 cases were reported in the state capital. “Even with one dengue case, people should take utmost precaution and adhere to preventive measures to avoid mosquito bites,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

The health department has decided to continue with screening and testing of suspected cases for dengue and zika.