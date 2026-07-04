Three-member special benches to hear public land cases in UP

In a move aimed at making the state’s revenue administration more transparent, accountable and efficient, the Board of Revenue has decided to ensure the speedy and quality disposal of cases involving public land, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The Board of Revenue has decided to ensure the speedy and quality disposal of cases involving public land. (File)

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Under the new arrangement, all cases related to reserved category land, government land, gram sabha land, Nazul land, evacuee property and enemy property (where applicable) will be heard by specially constituted three-member benches. The decision has come into immediate effect, according to an official release.

Chairperson of the Board of Revenue Archana Agrawal said the Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised freeing government and public land from encroachment, ensuring the time-bound resolution of land disputes, and making the revenue justice system modern and technology-driven.

“Exercising the powers conferred under Section 9 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, the new arrangement has been implemented to ensure transparency, judicial quality and uniformity in the disposal of these sensitive matters. With immediate effect, all pending and fresh cases in these categories before the Board of Revenue courts in Lucknow and Prayagraj will be placed before specially constituted three-member benches,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Agrawal said cases relating to reserved category land, government land, gram sabha land, Nazul land, evacuee property and enemy property would no longer be heard by a single bench or by the circuit court. Instead, they will be decided by three-member special benches to bring diverse judicial perspectives to sensitive matters and make the decision-making process stronger, more impartial and fair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agrawal said cases relating to reserved category land, government land, gram sabha land, Nazul land, evacuee property and enemy property would no longer be heard by a single bench or by the circuit court. Instead, they will be decided by three-member special benches to bring diverse judicial perspectives to sensitive matters and make the decision-making process stronger, more impartial and fair. {{/usCountry}}

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Separate three-member special benches have been constituted for the Board of Revenue courts in Lucknow and Prayagraj. These benches will hear such cases every Wednesday. The move is expected to ensure the time-bound disposal of disputes involving government and public land while bringing greater uniformity to decisions across the state.

Officials have also been directed to identify all pending and fresh cases in these categories and list them before the designated special benches. Agrawal said the new system would help reduce pendency through systematic listing and regular hearings, making the judicial process smoother and more result-oriented. She added that collective decision-making would enhance the credibility and transparency of the revenue justice system and minimise future disputes and legal ambiguity by ensuring consistency in similar cases.

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