Thunderbolt kills 4 as monsoon covers U.P.

Lucknow The south-west monsoon advanced further in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, covering the entire state and kindling hopes for good, intense rainfall ahead. On the flip side, thunderbolt took its toll. In Gorakhpur division, four people died due to lightning strike, while 10 others were injured. Uttar Pradesh as a whole received 63.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 95.9% in June. As a result, the rain deficit in the state got reduced to 34%. (Pic for representation)

West UP recorded 75 mm rainfall against the normal 78.6 mm, with deficit of 5% and east UP recorded 55.1 mm rainfall against the normal of 108.3 mm against normal with deficit of 49% on Sunday.

Rain deficit in UP was 70% on June 25 against 34% on Sunday. This means though the monsoon arrived in UP on June 25 (late by one week) and in Lucknow on June 29 against the normal time of June 23 (late by 6 days), it poured briskly for five days because of which rain deficit got reduced drastically. The Met department said that conditions were favourable for increased rain in the next few days.

During the past 24 hours, Jhansi received 37.4 mm rainfall, Orai 15.4 mm, Churk 11.4 mm, Prayagraj 10.4 mm and Basti 4 mm.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers very likely at most places . The IMD issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over the state.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 36.3 and 28.1 degrees Celsius, both marginally above normal. The forecast is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35 degrees C and 27 degrees C respectively.

FOUR DIE IN GKP DIVISION

At least four people died due to lightning in different places of the division in the past 24 hours while 10 others sustained injuries, three of whom are serious and undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College.

On Sunday morning, lightning struck Lord Shiv temple in Gopal Pur village of Deoria, killing two people, including the priest of the temple. Five others who had taken shelter in the temple to escape the downpour, sustained burns.

Circle officer Sanjay Kumar Reddy said that the priest had been identified as Radhey Shyam Giri 54 while the other one- Jainath Kushwaha, 40, was returning from Rani Ghat .

The injured who were rushed to Devrahva Baba Medical College in Deoria included Amit Kushwaha, 19, Neeraj Paswan, 20, Satendra Yadav, 19, Ritik Singh, 18 and Rohan Singh, 14.

In the second incident, thunderstorm with lightning claimed a girl’s life in Dudhara village of Sant Kabeer district on Sunday afternoon.

Police station incharge of Dudhara Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed that the deceased had been identified as Saima Khatoon 15, a resident of village Semra. Her body was sent for post mortem examination.

Singh said Asma 10, Janvi 9, Shushmita 7 and Sohani, 8, were injured and admitted to community health centre.

In yet another incident, Sushila Devi, 40, died in her paddy field when lightning struck. Another woman Manju, 33, also sustained burns and was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Kushinagar.