Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tiger carcass found floating in Uttar Pradesh canal
lucknow news

Tiger carcass found floating in Uttar Pradesh canal

No external injury marks were found on the tiger carcass in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, forest officials said
The tiger carcass in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (SOURCED IMAGE)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 09:50 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bahraich

The carcass of a male tiger was found floating in a canal in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, forest officials said.

No external injury marks were found on the tiger carcass, they said.

The tiger carcass, which was floating under the Chaudhary Charan Singh (Girijapuri) Barrage built on a canal connected to the Ghaghra river in Uttar Pradesh, was spotted by villagers around 3.30pm, divisional forest officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan said.

The locals immediately informed the forest and irrigation departments. A forest department team was rushed to the spot to bring the carcass to the Katarniaghat forest range office, he said.

Prima facie, the tiger was 3-4 years old, DFO said, adding no external injury marks were found on the carcass. A panel of veterinarians will conduct a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Kumar Pandey, an expert in tiger conservation, said as per the standard operating procedure of the National Tiger

Conservation Authority (NTCA), every tiger death is considered as unnatural unless proven otherwise.

To prove a tiger’s death as natural, one has to rule out all other angles like poaching and poisoning, he explained.

It is very rare for a tiger to be found dead in water because big cats are good swimmers, he said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

