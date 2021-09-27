Tiger kills man in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 45-year-old man was killed by a tigress near north Nighasan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Sunday, an official said.

The deceased, Sita Ram of Manjhra Purab village under Tikonia police limits, had gone there with some fellow villagers to graze his cattle.

Dr Anil Kumar Patel, deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone said: “Reports said while grazing the cattle, a tigress hiding in the forests came out and attacked Sita Ram. His fellow villagers raised an alarm but the big cat carried Sita Ram into the forests. When informed, other villagers and local forest staff rushed to the spot and recovered the mutilated body of the victim.”

He said “Movement of a tigress has been reported in the area and the villagers have been frequently warned not to venture near the forest area.”

He added that an immediate monetary relief of ₹10,000 was awarded to the kin of the deceased from the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation (DTCF) while proceedings for compensation due to man-animal conflict were in progress.

The DTCF, in its governing body meeting in Lucknow on September 16, had empowered the field director and the deputy directors of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to award immediate ex gratia monetary relief to the victims of man-animal conflict.

Mailani tigress killed in road accident

The post mortem report of the tigress, which was found dead from Mailani range forests in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area on Sunday, established the cause of death of the feline as ‘internal hemorrhage and shock caused by collision with some blunt object.’

Deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone Dr Anil Kumar Patel, who was present at Indian Vetarinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly during the autopsy, said apparently the big cat was knocked down by some speeding vehicle.

He further said: “The post mortem carried out by a panel of IVRI doctors in the presence of NTCA representative Rohit Ravi of WWF and a wildlife expert Dr Kajal Das Gupta of Rohilkhand Nature Club found that the hip bone of the tigress was fractured. Internal hemorrhage was also noticed which resulted into shock causing the death of the big cat.”