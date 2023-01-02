Tikunia violence case: Trial deferred to January 12

The trial in the Tikunia violence case under FIR number 219 lodged with Tikunia Kotwali police station in connection with the killing of four farmers and a local journalist during the October 3, 2021 violence was on Monday deferred to January 12 following a condolence proposal moved by the Lakhimpur Kheri District Bar Association.

On December 6 last year, the court of additional district judge (ADJ I) had framed charges against Union minister of state home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu, the main accused in the aforesaid FIR, and 13 others.

District government counsel (criminal) Arvind Tripathi said the trial of the case was to start on Monday with recording of statements of prosecution witness Jagjeet Singh—also the complainant of the case.

However, the district bar association condoled the death of two lawyers and intimated to the district judge that the lawyers would abstain from judicial work owing to cremation of one of the deceased lawyers at the district headquarters and urged him to grant full court reference for the day, Tripathi added. Tripathi said following it, the court fixed January 12 as the next date of hearing.

Violence in Tikunia police limits of Kheri district amid farmers’ agitation on October 3, 2021 had left eight people, including four farmers, a journalist, two BJP workers and a driver killed and several others injured.

Two FIRs (number 219 and 220) were lodged in connection with the violence. Complainant Jagjeet Singh lodged the first information report (number 219) in connection with the deaths of four farmers and a journalist.

The special investigation team (SIT) investigated the matter and chargesheeted Ashish Mishra and 13 others under sections 147 (for rioting), 148 (for rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (for offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (for attempt to murder), 326 (for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 302 (for murder), 427 (for mischief causing damage), 120B (for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act besides various sections of the Arms Act.

Barring Virendra Shukla, who is chargesheeted under IPC section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving information to screen offender), all other 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra Monu, are in jail.

The second FIR (number 220 of 2021) in connection with deaths of two BJP workers and a driver was lodged by a BJP worker Sumit Jaiswal—also an accused in the case—against unidentified miscreants.

The SIT after their investigation filed chargesheet in the court under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 323, 325, 427,436, 504, 302 of the IPC against Gurpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Kamaljeet Singh and under sections 109, 114, 504, 427 and 436 of the IPC against Vichitra Singh. All these four accused are also in jail. Both cases are under trial in the court.

