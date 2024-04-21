Time for liberty from BJP, Akhilesh calls upon electorate in Meerut

MEERUT Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday called upon the people to vote to get rid of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and claimed that the wind blowing from western UP during the first phase of polling had reversed everything. Akhilesh said that people of Meerut had played a vital role in the War of Independence. Now the time had come to get liberty from the BJP. (HT FILE)

Addressing an election rally, he asked people to vote for the SP candidate to ensure her victory in polling in the second phase on April 26.

On Meerut Lok Sabha seat, the SP has fielded dalit candidate Sunita Verma against the BJP’s Arun Govil, who became a household name by portraying the character of Ram in the TV serial Ramayan .

He said that people of Meerut had played a vital role in the War of Independence. Now the time had come to get liberty from the BJP. He asked: “ Do you want liberty from BJP?” and the crowd chorused in the affirmative .

Akhilesh came down heavily on the BJP, reminding people how farmers resorted to protest for over 13 months, sacrificing more than 1000 lives. He also raised the issue of paper leaks of recruitment examinations which ruined the future of millions of youngsters. He accused that the government was behind these leaks because it did not want to give jobs to youngsters.

He said that the anger of farmers and youngsters would oust the BJP from power after election . He said that INDIA had decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to farmers after it came to power. “ A happy farmer helps in eradicating poverty as well,” said Yadav who reitereated that it was an election for protecting the Constitution and democracy.

He cautioned the people not to get lured by ‘ Jumlebaji’ of BJP. “They have now brought guarantee to mislead people after their jumlebaji,” he said and added, “ Ye guarantee nahi ghanti hai jo bajane ke liye di hai”.

The former CM said, “ Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar has given us guarantee of honour, respect, employment and reservation through Constitution and we have trust in it”.

He also said that the CBI, ED and IT were used to extort money for electoral bond to benefit the BJP.

He also raised issues of atrocities on dalits and poor condition of weavers and appealed to people to vote for the SP to get rid of their problems.

SP MLA Rafeeq Ansari, Shahid Manzoor, Atul Pradhan and former MLA Yogesh Yadav also addressed the gathering ,.