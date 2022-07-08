To help their kids in competitive exams, UP police inks pact with Unacademy

Uttar Pradesh police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unacademy Group, one of India’s largest learning platforms, here on Friday to help children of police personnel prepare for competitive exams.

The MoU was signed by inspector general of police housing and welfare, SK Bhagat on behalf of the UP police and Sumant Dey from Unacademy Group.

The Unacademy Group conducts online as well as offline classes for school going children and those preparing for competitive exams.

A press note shared by UP police said this MoU will be helpful for students from class 9 to graduation to prepare for their school exams as well as competitive exams free of cost.

“Under this scheme, total 2500 students, including 1000 girls, will be enrolled for free subscription of classes. Besides, all children of police personnel will be eligible for its subscription on 50% fee,” the note said.

This scheme will help students in preparation for exams like NDA (National Defence Academy) for recruitment in defence forces, UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examinations for civil services, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) examination conducted to recruit candidates into various organizations, departments, offices under the Government of India, NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) examination for admission in medical and dental colleges and IIT-JEE examination for entrance in engineering colleges across India.

