Toddler dies after falling into open septic tank in Lucknow

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into an open septic tank inside the Air Force Station campus in the Banthra area, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon but came to light on Wednesday. Representational image (Sourced)

According to Banthra police, the deceased was identified as Riyansh. He was playing outside his house with his elder brother, five-year-old Suryansh, at the time of the incident.

Police said the children were playing in front of their servant quarters located within the Air Force Station premises when Riyansh accidentally fell into an open septic tank chamber at around 3 pm.

On witnessing the incident, Suryansh reportedly ran inside the house and informed family members. Relatives and nearby residents pulled the child out of the tank and rushed him to the Air Force hospital inside the cantonment area, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Upon receiving information, Banthra police reached the spot, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” said Banthra SHO Rana Rajesh Kr Singh.

Riyansh’s father, Sunil Kumar, is a contractual employee working at the Air Force Station mess. The family, originally from Dhangol village in Lalitpur district, lives in the servant quarters on the station premises along with Sunil’s wife, Kaushalya and their two sons.