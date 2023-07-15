Toothpaste no treatment for burns, water will do: Docs on World Plastic Surgery Day

Injuries from boiling milk and water are very common. Yet, dealing with them in the proper manner leads to complete and correct healing.

“Wash the affected area with clean water and dip in water for a few seconds if the burning sensation continues,” said Prof Vijay Kumar, HoD, plastic surgery, King George’s Medical University on Saturday.

Prof Kumar was speaking at an awareness session on World Plastic Surgery Day while addressing patients and attendants. “Do not apply toothpaste. Many patients come to us with toothpaste applied to cool down the burning sensation but this is an incorrect way of handling a burn injury.”

“Burns with oil or water are often superficial as the response of the victim is to pull the body part under influence away. Quickly putting the affected area under water is the best response,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

“Instead of toothpaste, any antiseptic cream may be applied but the need is to quickly bring the patient to a medical facility to get correct evaluation and treatment,” said Dr Shukla.

Dr Adarsh Kumar, senior consultant plastic surgery, Ujala Hospital, said that electrical burn injuries are different. “In electrical burns, the impact is deep but the injury appears negligible on the outer layer of skin. Hence, it is advisable to check the consciousness of the patient and take them to hospital.”

Asked about giving water to a patient of electrical burns, Dr Kumar said, “If the patient is fully conscious some water may be given. But if the patient has lost even a bit of consciousness, the lips may be made wet but giving water should be avoided. This is because in an unconscious state the water may enter the respiratory tract.”

Awareness events were held at Indian Medical Association and at SGPGIMS. Dr Rajeev Agrawal, HoD, plastic surgery, SGPGIMS conducted a session on Rhinoplasty.