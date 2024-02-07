 Tourism dept, IBC sign MOU to promote Buddhist heritage sites - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Tourism dept, IBC sign MOU to promote Buddhist heritage sites

Tourism dept, IBC sign MOU to promote Buddhist heritage sites

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture department and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi, virtually signed an MoU on Tuesday to promote Buddhist culture at the national and global levels .

The aimis to propagate Buddhism and Buddhist culture with mutual cooperation at domestic and global level. (Pic for representation)
The contract is for 10 years which may be extended in future with mutual consent.

Its aim was to propagate Buddhism and Buddhist culture with mutual cooperation at domestic and global level, said tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh.

Uttar Pradesh has many Buddhist heritage sites and maximum potential for Buddhist tourism. Tourist places and tourist facilities were being continuously developed at such spots. Lakhs of Buddhist tourists from southeast Asia visited the state every year, added Singh.

“We will identify Buddhist sites across the state and provide land to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) to develop them,” he said .

Principal secretary, tourism and culture department, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, who was also present on the occasion, said that with the help of the IBC, the Buddhist heritage sites would be showcased at the international level.

Director General of International Buddhist Confederation Abhijit Halder said that the IBC was in touch with about 40 countries for creating awareness about tourist spots associated with Lord Buddha.

Special secretary, tourism department, Ashwini Kumar Pandey and director, tourism Prakhar Mishra were also present.

  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
