‘Toxic gas’ kills 2 workers in septic tank tragedy

LUCKNOW In a tragic incident highlighting lapses in workplace safety, two labourers died of suspected toxic gas inhalation on Friday while cleaning a newly constructed septic tank in Nabipanah village, under the Mal police station limits. The workers went inside for cleaning and fell unconscious shortly after entering. (Pic for representation)

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, 36, and Rinku, 34, were engaged to clean a 15-ft-deep septic tank at a local farmer’s residence. According to police, the tank had not been used previously.

Police reports indicate the workers entered the tank sequentially. Rajesh was the first to enter and lost consciousness almost immediately. Rinku stepped inside shortly after and also collapsed within minutes.

Locals alerted authorities when both men failed to emerge from the underground chamber.

After considerable efforts by those present on the spot, both men were pulled out and immediately transported to the Community Health Centre in Mal with the help of a 108 ambulance. Doctors declared them dead after examination.

Police sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Sub-inspector Shahid Mohammad Roshan said prima facie findings suggested that poisonous or chemical gas trapped inside the septic tank caused the deaths.

“The septic tank was newly constructed and unused. The workers went inside for cleaning and fell unconscious shortly after entering. Toxic gas is suspected,” the officer said.

Police confirmed that neither labourer was equipped with basic protective gear, oxygen support, or a safety harness.

Officials said no FIR or complaint had been lodged so far in the matter. Police were awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death.

Recurring deaths have raised questions over enforcement of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, which bans hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without safety equipment and mechanised support. Civic activists and sanitation workers’ groups have often alleged that contractual labourers continue to be sent into “toxic chambers” without adequate protection.

NORMS FOR SEPTIC TANK CLEANING

Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh said manual entry into septic tanks should not be allowed and machine-based cleaning should be adopted instead. Personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves, goggles and helmet, must be worn by workers during the cleaning process.

Singh said equipment capable of detecting presence of toxic gases inside septic tanks should also be used and the septic tank cover should only be opened after checking for the presence of gas. He added that waste from septic tanks should be disposed of only at authorised disposal points.

PAST INCIDENTS

Despite repeated bans on hazardous manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, at least 11 people have lost their lives in such incidents in Lucknow between 2016 and 2024, according to past reports published by HT.

The deaths highlight the continuing reliance on unsafe sanitation practices in the state capital, even as authorities claim to promote mechanised cleaning systems.

The first reported death in the list was that of Ankit Babu on May 30, 2016. In 2018, two more workers — Jalil and Jaleel — died in June 4 and January 1 incidents, respectively.

2019 witnessed three fatalities – Dheeraj on May 29 and Sahabuddin and Rabul on June 16.

In October 2021, a worker, Sonu, died while cleaning a sewer line. Two more labourers, Puram and Karan, lost their lives on March 29, 2022, during septic tank cleaning work.

Another incident before Friday’s tragedy was reported on May 1, 2024, when Sushil Yadav and Sobran Yadav died during cleaning operations.