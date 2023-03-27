Traders’ meet: AAP attacks BJP, raises tax issue

Lucknow: At its state-level traders’ meet here on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of imposing heavy taxes on traders and pursing anti-trader policies. It also announced it would contest from all wards in the civic polls.

Singh also accused the Modi government of not constituting a joint parliamentary committee to probe allegations against Gujarat-based businessman Gautam Adani. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP and state in charge of the party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP in the meeting in which party workers and office-bearers from all over the state were present.

The AAP’s event was aimed at making inroads into the BJP’s vote bank just before the civic polls.

Addressing the gathering, Singh accused the BJP of imposing GST on every commodity.

“The Modi government has imposed GST on every commodity resulting in spiralling prices of all essential items,” said Sanjay Singh.

He also accused the Modi government of not constituting a joint parliamentary committee to probe allegations against Gujarat-based businessman Gautam Adani.

On the occasion, Singh also announced that the party would contest the civic polls contest on all mayoral seats, civic body wards and nagar panchayats in the forthcoming local bodies; elections in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the AAP’s victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections it has decided to contest civic elections in Uttar Pradesh with all its might to make its presence felt in the electoral politics of the state.

State president of the party Sabhajeet Singh also announced a state-wide membership drive to increase the party’s presence.

In the run-up to the civic polls, the AAP has already organized several state-wide campaigns to mobilize voters.

However, till date all efforts of the party to make its presence felt in the state’s politics have failed. Now, the party saw an opportunity in civic polls to fulfill its objective, said a political analyst.

The ruling BJP, which came to power in the state in March 2017 and thereafter won a second term in March 2022, has also started the process of screening candidates for civic polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}