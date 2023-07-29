Traffic diversions in Lucknow for Muharram processions

Traffic diversions would remain effective from early Saturday morning (July 29) in view of Muharram processions to be taken out in different parts of the state capital, said senior police officials here on Friday. A child participating in a Muharram procession in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

In a press note shared by the Lucknow police, the officials said the diversions have been enforced following three major processions on 10th Muharram to be taken out in the old city, Mahanagar and Telibagh areas.

They said the diversion would remain effective from 7am till the end of the procession in the evening.

The officials said the old city procession would start from Nazim Saheb Imambara that would reach Talkatora Karbala while passing through Nakkhas, Tudiyaganj, Lal Madhav trisection, Mill area, Vikram Cotton Mill, Rajajipuram. He said the traffic would remain diverted for this procession.

They said the traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach its destinations via Medical College crossing.

The officials said the traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda is completely restricted. They said the commuters would not be allowed to move towards Alambagh Langda Phatak to Ranjeet Singh building while this traffic would be diverted towards Jalalpur crossing. Similarly, the traffic coming from Rajajpuram to Meena Bakery trisection and Tejikheda crossing to Karbala, Talkatora is completely banned.

The officials said the traffic from GTI crossing to Badshahnagar is banned for heavy vehicles while no traffic is allowed from Mahanagar post office crossing to Badshahnagar. They said the movement of heavy vehicles from Central Bank trisection to Nishatganj would not be allowed.

They said the movement of heavy vehicles from Telibagh market is not allowed and this traffic would be diverted towards Bangla Bazar. Similarly, the traffic movement is restricted from Subhanikheda trisection to Telibagh market.

