Traffic diversion in old Lko on Chehellum, police on high alert

LUCKNOW: Traffic would be diverted in several areas of old Lucknow on Thursday, due to a procession to be taken out by Muslims on Chehellum, said police.

The Chehellum procession will start at 1 pm from Nazim Sahib Imambara. (Pic for representation)

“The procession will start at 1 pm from Nazim Sahib Imambara and pass through Victoria Street, Nakhas, Tudiaganj, Thana Bazar Khala, Lal Madhav (Haiderganj), Bulaki Adda, Mill Area, Eveready and Vikram Carton Mill before ending at Karbala Talkatora,” said Ashish Srivastava, DCP Traffic, Lucknow.

According to police, the traffic near Tudiaganj Tiraha will be affected as commuters going towards Nakhas or Lal Madhav (Haiderganj) Tiraha will have to take Girdhari Singh Inter College road in Saadatganj to reach their destination. Similarly, traffic near Kamla Nehru Crossing (Medical Cross) intersection going towards Tudiaganj Tirahe will be diverted from Medical College, Chowk.

Traffic near Rakabganj, Nakkhas, Naka, Tudiaganj, Bulaki Adda Tiraha, Hyderganj Tiraha or Mill Area Tiraha, Rajajipuram, Mawaiya, Alambagh, crossing near Balaji Mandir, Vikram Cotton Mill, Eveready Tiraha, Bhusa Mandi and Aishbagh Road will also remain affected.

However, in case of a medical emergency, traffic police/local police will allow an ambulance, hearse, fire tender, school vehicle etc. on the restricted route.

Police on alert

In view of Chehellum, a flag march was held in the old city area by Lucknow Police. Many senior officials were present in the flag march, including Rahul Raj, DCP (West)

Ten companies of PAC and paramilitary forces, 16 additional SP rank officials, 35 ACP rank officials, 31 inspectors, 250 sub-Inspectors and nearly 900 constables have been deployed. Lucknow police will be on high alert so that anti-social elements may be checked.

“We will also keep a tab on the social media groups and action will be taken against those spreading communal messages,” the DCP added.

