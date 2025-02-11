Traffic shouldn’t be obstructed on any major route : UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said traffic should not be obstructed on any major route to the Mahakumbh and asked district magistrates of all districts sharing a border with Prayagraj to maintain constant coordination with the Prayagraj administration. Over the past week, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj has increased significantly from all directions. (Sourced)

These routes include Rewa Marg, Ayodhya-Prayagraj, Kanpur-Prayagraj, Fatehpur-Prayagraj, Lucknow-Pratapgarh-Prayagraj, and Varanasi-Prayagraj.

He also directed officials to implement a crowd management and security plan for Maghi Purnima (February 12) similar to the one followed during the Basant Panchami (February 3) snan.

The chief minister held a special review meeting on the Mahakumbh via video conference with senior officials from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Sultanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Mahoba, and Lucknow.

He also said there should be no shortage of essential items for people in Prayagraj. All return routes from Prayagraj should remain open and functional at all times, he added.

He also asked officials to identify and take strict action against anarchist elements spreading misleading or false information.

Asking officials to prevent overcrowding at Prayagraj railway stations, he said additional special trains and buses should be deployed.

As Sant Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated across the state, including Varanasi, on February 12, smooth arrangements must be ensured, the chief minister said.

Earlier, reviewing preparations in Prayagraj on Monday, he stressed the need for seamless arrangements as over 10 lakh Kalpvasis prepare to leave the mela area after their month-long stay at Sangam.

During his visit to Mahakumbh Nagar to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the CM met Mela officers and instructed them to deploy police personnel in the same pattern as Basant Panchami to ensure smooth movement for both departing and incoming devotees.

“The arrangements should be finalised in advance with a proper checklist. The focus should be on making the transition hassle-free for Kalpvasis while ensuring that other visitors continue to have a smooth experience,” the CM said.

He directed divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Mahakumbh DM Vijay Kiran Anand, and Prayagraj district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar to coordinate efforts for a well-structured plan across Mahakumbh Nagar and the district. Mahakumbh DM Anand assured that all teams are working in sync to ensure a well-organised Maghi Purnima bathing festival.