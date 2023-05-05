Prayagraj: Two boys drown in Ganga, one body recovered

Two teenage boys drowned in the Ganga while taking a dip at Rasulabad Ghat on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Their kin learnt about the incident on Friday morning following which a search was launched for them by police and divers, they said.

The body of one of the boys has been recovered while search is on for the other boy, police said.

The duo, residents of Bartan Wali Gali in the Teliarganj area, Priyanshu (14) and Krishna (15) had gone to take a dip in the Ganga at Rasulabad ghat with three of their friends. It is reported that Priyanshu and Krishna went into deep waters and drowned. Their friends returned home but did not inform anyone of the incident out of fear. However, the families of the drowned boys reached their homes when the duo did not return home even on Friday morning. The family members were shocked to learn that the two boys had drowned.

The Shivkuti police also reached the ghat on receiving information and engaged divers to search for the boys. Police said the body of Krishna was recovered near a ghat in the Daraganj area during the search operation.

