Four of a family killed as car rams into truck

Lucknow Four people of a family, including two children aged 7 and 3 years and two women, were killed while two others were critically injured when a speeding car rammed into a stationary truck from behind on Lucknow-Hardoi highway on Friday.

The collision was so massive that the car’s bonnet also crashed below the truck and the victims had to be pulled out from under it (Pic for representation)

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South, Rahul Raj said those killed in the accident were identified as Shamima, 30, her three-year-old daughter Asifa, Shamima’s sister-in-law Fatima, 25, and Shamima eldest sister-in-law Muneera Begum’s son Abdur Rehman, 7.

Muneera Begum, 32, and Shamima’s husband Fahad were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in a Lucknow hospital.

The DCP said the family belonged to Sandila, Hardoi and had come to attend a marriage in Lucknow. He said the incident took place when all six members of the family were returning to Sandila in a hatchback car at around 2 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Fahad was driving the car and apparently failed to spot the stagnant truck parked on the road side while over taking a vehicle and rammed into it from behind.

Raj said the collision was so massive that the car’s bonnet also crashed below the truck and the victims had to be pulled out from under it. He said all were alive when they were pulled out but four of them succumbed to their injuries before reaching the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

The DCP said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination after informing the family members of the victims about the accident. The police had registered an FIR against the truck driver for negligently parking the truck that led to the accident, he said.

