Four women of a family die in Unnao road accident

Four women of a family were killed when the ambulance in which they were bringing home the body of the head of the family in Unnao district from Kanpur was hit by an unidentified vehicle in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident took place when an ambulance was hit by an unidentified vehicle early on July 28. (For Representation)

Another member of the family was seriously injured in the mishap which took place under Purva Kotwali police station area of Unnao district, they said. She was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police added. Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment of the injured woman.

The deceased were identified as Prema Devi, 70, her three daughters Manjula, 45, Anjali, 40 and Sudha, 38. Prema Devi’s fourth daughter Ruchi Sharma, 36, was injured.

Prema Devi’s husband Dhani Ram, 73, had passed away at LLR Hospital in Kanpur on Thursday night. Prema Devi and her daughters were taking his mortal remains home in Maurawan in Unnao district when the mishap occurred.

Circle officer, Purva, Deepak Singh said the impact of the hit was such that the ambulance split into two. “Cutters had to be used to bring the bodies out of the ambulance that had overturned,” he said. The police, said the CCTV footage was being examined to identify the vehicle that hit the ambulance.

