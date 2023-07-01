Two youths die in road mishap in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Two youths who were friends died after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle at Shastri Bridge here on Saturday morning, police said. After the collision, both the youths fell on the road and the other vehicle ran them over, they added.

Police informed the family members of the two youths about the tragedy. (For Representation)

The victims identified as Utkarsh Yadav (24), a resident of Bakshi Kala, Daraganj, was a student of BEd in Handia college. Utkarsh had his paper on Saturday morning. He was going to college on a two-wheeler with his friend Vikas Mishra (23), a resident of Bakshi Kala, when the accident took place. Vikas was driving the vehicle.

Daraganj police reached the spot after receiving information. They later informed the family members of the two youths about the tragedy after identifying them from their Aadhaar cards. As per Vikas’s kin, he was pursuing BTech from NIT- Patna.

