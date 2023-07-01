Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two youths die in road mishap in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Two youths die in road mishap in U.P.’s Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 01, 2023 10:02 PM IST

Two youths died after their two-wheeler was hit by an unknown vehicle at Shastri Bridge. They fell on the road and were run over by another vehicle.

Two youths who were friends died after the two-wheeler they were riding was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle at Shastri Bridge here on Saturday morning, police said. After the collision, both the youths fell on the road and the other vehicle ran them over, they added.

Police informed the family members of the two youths about the tragedy. (For Representation)
Police informed the family members of the two youths about the tragedy. (For Representation)

The victims identified as Utkarsh Yadav (24), a resident of Bakshi Kala, Daraganj, was a student of BEd in Handia college. Utkarsh had his paper on Saturday morning. He was going to college on a two-wheeler with his friend Vikas Mishra (23), a resident of Bakshi Kala, when the accident took place. Vikas was driving the vehicle.

Daraganj police reached the spot after receiving information. They later informed the family members of the two youths about the tragedy after identifying them from their Aadhaar cards. As per Vikas’s kin, he was pursuing BTech from NIT- Patna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out