3 drowns as boat capsizes in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Three bodies have been recovered and three others were rescued, who have been admitted to district hospital in critical condition

Three people were drowned after a boat carrying 30 passengers capsized in Ganga near Maldepur Ghat in Phephana area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Monday morning, officials said.

District magistrate (DM), Ballia, Ravindra Kumar saidthree bodies have been recovered and three others were rescued, who have been admitted to district hospital in critical condition.A rescue operation is on to ensure that no person is trapped or left under the boat. The boatman has fled and the matter will be probed.

According to a senior official, as per local tradition, people come here for mundan sanskar at the Maldepur Ghat and after the mundan, they go across the river by boat and come back. Following the tradition, 30 people on a boat were going across the river. The boat engine developed some technical snag and suddenly, the boat capsized.

