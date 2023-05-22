Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 3 drowns as boat capsizes in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia

3 drowns as boat capsizes in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Three bodies have been recovered and three others were rescued, who have been admitted to district hospital in critical condition

Three people were drowned after a boat carrying 30 passengers capsized in Ganga near Maldepur Ghat in Phephana area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Monday morning, officials said.

A rescue operation is on to ensure that no person is trapped or left under the boat. (Representative Image)
A rescue operation is on to ensure that no person is trapped or left under the boat. (Representative Image)

District magistrate (DM), Ballia, Ravindra Kumar saidthree bodies have been recovered and three others were rescued, who have been admitted to district hospital in critical condition.A rescue operation is on to ensure that no person is trapped or left under the boat. The boatman has fled and the matter will be probed.

According to a senior official, as per local tradition, people come here for mundan sanskar at the Maldepur Ghat and after the mundan, they go across the river by boat and come back. Following the tradition, 30 people on a boat were going across the river. The boat engine developed some technical snag and suddenly, the boat capsized.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ganga rescue operation ballia + 1 more
ganga rescue operation ballia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out