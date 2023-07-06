Lightning strikes kill 21 people, injure several across U.P.

Twenty-one people were killed and several injured in lightning strikes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bundelkhand and Fatehpur on Wednesday. Six of the victims were women.

Four people died in Fatehpur district. The victims include two teenage girls who had taken the goats to graze. Two other girls were injured and undergoing treatment, said the police. Two more persons were hit by lightning in their field and died, the police said.

In Hamirpur, lightning struck a house and went through the roof to hit a woman, Sunita, 38. She died on the spot.

Two people, including a woman, died in Chitrakoot. A man was hit in a mango orchard in Bahilpurwa and the woman in Ram Nagar. A woman died in Jalaun after lightning fell on her when she was on her way back to the house from the fields.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Prayagraj and Kaushambi districts, three persons, including a girl and a boy, died while two received burns in separate incidents of lightning strikes, on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital.

In Bhui village of Handia, Kajal Bind, 12 and her younger brother, Atul, 8, were returning home from a nearby shop when lightning struck. The duo was rushed to hospital where Kajal was declared dead.

In Araw village of Handia, Ramji, 65, was grazing his buffaloes when he was injured due to lightning strike. Ramji was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

A brick kiln owner, Amar Bahadur Singh, was injured when lightning struck in Rajapur of Ghoorpur area.

In another similar incident in Kaushambi, 12-year-old Ankaj Kumar, son of Chandrashekhar, was grazing cattle on the banks of the Yamuna in Bunda village of Pipri area. Ankaj died on the spot when lightning struck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four people died in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Ghazipur, officials said on Wednesday. Naseeruddin, alias Babu, (55) and Ikram Ansari (28) were struck by lightning at Cheetnath Ghat on the banks of the Ganga on Tuesday, they said.

Suraj Rajbhar (10) and Durga Devi (48) were struck by lightning in the Shadiabad area, the officials said. The district administration said family members of the victims will be given financial assistance as per the norms after the post-mortem examination of the bodies.

Six people were killed and one child was injured after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on Tuesday. The district administration said that five people died in Barwa Sagar which comes under Mehnagar police station, and in another similar incident, one person died in the Maharajganj area of the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So far, six people have been electrocuted in the district. One child is injured, who is being treated. Family members of all the deceased will be provided with a fixed amount within 24 hours,” district magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj said.

M Devraj, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), has issued directives to prevent accidents, involving especially outsourced workers of the electricity department during the monsoon season and has directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths that occurred in the Azamgarh and Ghazipur districts, due to lightning strikes.

The chief minister also announced a relief amount of ₹4 lakh for the deceased’s family members. In addition, he also directed for proper treatment of the injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With inputs from ANI and PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON