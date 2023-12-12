Train coaches ‘derail’ at Lucknow’s Aishbagh depot, ‘injured’ tended to

In a mock drill in which several passengers were symbolically injured and trapped in coaches, three coaches of train number 11109 derailed on Tuesday afternoon near the Lucknow Junction Yard (Aishbagh Depot).

NDRF team rescuing trapped passengers from the accident site near Aishbagh depot in a mock drill on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

As soon as information about the ‘accident’ was received Accident Relief Medical Vehicle (ARMV) and Accident Assistance Train (ART) from Aishbagh station were immediately dispatched to the accident site.

The on-duty station master informed the Divisional Control Room, about the derailment. Thereafter, immediate information for relief and rescue work was given by the station master to 11th National Disaster Response Force Lucknow (NDRF), local police and Divisional Hospital Badshahnagar, Aishbagh Polyclinic and District Hospital.

“A joint practise was organised to test the efficiency and readiness of railway employees and officers on the Manak Nagar-Lucknow Jn railway section of North Eastern Railway, Lucknow Division, to test the readiness of railway personnel and district administration,” said Shilpi Kannaujiya, senior divisional safety officer.

Railway doctors and para medical staff of the unit, Ambulance 108, Railway Protection Force and GRP arrived and provided services to injured passengers and completed the ‘restoration’ and security work.

The entire mock drill was monitored by the divisional railway manager Aditya Kumar himself from the Divisional Control Room, Lucknow.