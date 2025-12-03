A passenger on board the Hirakund Express sounded a false alarm and claimed there were ‘terrorists’ on the train after an argument with three fellow passengers over seats, officials said. The incident occurred a little before the train was to arrive at the Jhansi station on Sunday. Train passenger sends false ‘terrorist’ SOS after spat over seating

Ramesh Paswan, who hails from Darjeeling, reportedly got into an argument with H Bilal, Faizan and Ishan Khan, who are from Talpura, Navabaad in Jhansi, over seats in the general coach of the Amritsar–Visakhapatnam train. In a fit of anger, Paswan called the railway control room around 12.30 pm, alleging the presence of suspected terrorists.

On receiving the call, the train was first stopped at Datia station, where RPF, GRP, and local police detained Paswan and the three men for questioning. Later, as a precautionary measure, the train was again halted near Jhansi station for further checks. Both times, railway authorities carried out detailed inspections of the coaches to ensure passenger safety.

The three men had boarded the train to see off a relative who was travelling abroad. After thorough questioning and investigation, authorities confirmed that there was no security threat. All four individuals were released early Tuesday.

Jhansi RPF station in-charge Birjendra Kumar said the matter was purely a personal dispute over seating in the general compartment. Jhansi Railway SP Vipul Kumar added that the control room acted quickly, and stopping the train at two stations was a precautionary step to verify the situation. He confirmed that all security checks were completed and the train continued its journey safely.