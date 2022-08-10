Trained workforce is backbone of health care services: CM
LUCKNOW As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 35 upgraded Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) training centres along with dialysis centres and a mega oral cancer screening campaign at health and wellness centres across Uttar Pradesh.
“Trained workforce like nursing and paramedical personnel is the backbone of healthcare services. During the Covid pandemic, the utility of paramedical staff was known when ANM, ASHA workers went door to door, serving people with utmost sincerity and commitment without worrying about getting infected,” said the CM.
“In a state like UP, which has a large population, no regular training program was organized at ANM training centres for the last 33 years. Meritorious girls from poor families could not take admission to private institutions due to high fee. To ensure availability of trained health workers (women), 35 government ANM training centres are being started simultaneously with labs, libraries and other state-of-the-art facilities. Arrangements have been made for more than 1,700 girls to take admission in the two-year ANM course,” he said.
The CM said new dialysis centres were inaugurated in UP’s Hathras, Chandauli and Bhadohi districts under the Prime Minister’s National Dialysis Programme, and with the establishment of these, a total of 68 dialysis centres were providing free services in the state.
The work of setting up dialysis centres is going on in the remaining seven districts, said the CM while virtually inaugurating the free dialysis centres in three districts, academic session of 35 ANM training centres of the health department and oral health service at health and wellness centres in the state during a programme organised at his official residence.
He said people become vulnerable to diabetes due to hypertension and irregularity in diet. “Uncontrolled blood sugar adversely affects the kidney and eyesight. All kinds of diseases can be avoided with regulated lifestyle and consumption of food produced through natural farming. One should try to reduce mental stress through yoga,” emphasised the CM.
“Prevention is more important than treatment in diseases like oral cancer. The system of screening for oral cancer at health and wellness centres will prove to be helpful in early detection of the disease. The Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela is organized every week at primary health centres. Officers should create awareness among people at all the health centres through public address system,” he said.
The CM said Uttar Pradesh is taking forward the concept of ‘One District, One Medical College’ under a macro action plan for the next 25 years. “Health insurance should be provided to every person of the state. Efforts should be made to bring maternal and child mortality rate to the minimum level,” he added.
In the last five years, UP succeeded in controlling deadly diseases like encephalitis, malaria, dengue and kala azar. The state government runs awareness campaign for communicable diseases control thrice a year, he said.
