Training aircraft crashes into wall in Aligarh

A light-weight training aircraft crashed into a wall while landing on the Dhanipur airstrip in the outskirts of Aligarh on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft which was damaged belonged to Pioneer Flying Academy, and the solo trainee, Pranav Jain, is safe, officials said. The damaged training aircraft at Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh on Sunday. (Sourced)

According to director of civil aviation department SS Agarwal, the incident took place at 3:20pm on Sunday.

“It was a training aircraft of Pioneer Flying Academy having a solo flight student, Pranav Jain. While landing, the training aircraft crashed into the boundary wall and was damaged, but it did not catch fire,” Agarwal said.

Private institutes train aspiring pilots at the Dhanipur airstrip in Aligarh. A similar incident was reported on January 22, 2022 when a training aircraft had crashed due to foggy conditions in a farm area in Aligarh.